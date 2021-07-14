Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Death toll in Chinese hotel collapse raised to 17 as search and rescue mission ends

By Associated Press
KVIA
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) – The death toll in the collapse of a hotel in eastern China has been raised to 17 as authorities called an end to the search and rescue mission. The city of Suzhou said 23 people had been pulled alive from the rubble of the Kaiyuan Hotel, which collapsed on Tuesday afternoon. Rescuers used cranes, ladders, metal cutters and search dogs to look for survivors. Twenty-three people had been trapped. Most of those killed were hotel guests.

kvia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Rescue Mission#Beijing#Accident#Chinese#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
World
Country
China
Related
Accidentstalesbuzz.com

17 people killed as search ends in Siji Kaiyuan Hotel collapse

The death toll in the collapse of a hotel in eastern China was raised to 17 Wednesday as authorities ended the search and rescue mission. The city of Suzhou said on its social media feed that 23 people had been pulled from from the rubble of the Siji Kaiyuan Hotel, which collapsed on Monday afternoon. One of those freed was uninjured and five others were sent to a hospital for treatment.
Public Safetywcn247.com

All 14 workers lost in tunnel flood in China confirmed dead

BEIJING (AP) — Local authorities say they have recovered the bodies of all 14 workers trapped when a tunnel under construction was flooded last week in central China. A brief statement on the Zhuhai city government's social media site gave no further information about the cause of the disaster or the deaths. The tunnel is a section of an expressway being built beneath a reservoir in the city close to Hong Kong and Macao. The rescue effort involved divers, remote controlled submarines and other high-tech equipment, while workers on the surface rushed to pump out water from the tunnel. Zhuhai is a relatively wealthy coastal city at the mouth of the Pearl River delta, which is now being heavily developed for manufacturing and high-tech industries.
AccidentsPosted by
610 Sports Radio

1 person still missing as Surfside condo collapse rescue mission ends

After weeks of searching, only one person believed to be in Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., when large portions of the building collapsed is unaccounted for. According to the Washington Post, Estelle Hedaya – a 54-year-old jewelry executive who lived in the condominium building – has not yet been found. If her remains are discovered in the rubble, Hedaya would bring the death toll of the collapse to 98.
AccidentsThe Guardian

Miami condo death toll reaches 95 as crews near end of search

As exhausted crews neared the end of their search for victims of the condominium tower collapse in Surfside, Florida, the death toll reached 95. A handful of people were still unaccounted for. The mayor of Miami-Dade, Daniella Levine Cava, said the number of missing has dwindled as authorities work to...
Florida StateBoston Globe

As search nears end, Florida condo death toll becomes clearer

MIAMI — The death toll from a catastrophic condominium collapse in Florida last month, once feared to be well more than 100 people, is expected to land between 95 and 99 people, with the search-and-recovery operation at the disaster site nearing its end. Champlain Towers South in Surfside partially crumbled...
Accidents850wftl.com

20 found dead on boat

Officials are reporting that 20 people have been found dead on a boat floating near Grand Turk island. The discovery was made Thursday morning by fishermen who noticed the boat drifting about a mile off from the island. According to the marine branch of the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands...
Public SafetyKVIA

What this concrete sample could reveal about condo collapse

As the death toll in the Surfside condo collapse nears 100, officials said security at the location will be tightened, with only authorized personnel allowed at the site in the near future. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said he is speaking with city officials and families of the victims to discuss...
WorldTimes Daily

Turkey: Boat carrying 45 migrants sinking in Aegean Sea

ISTANBUL (AP) — A boat carrying 45 migrants was sinking in the southeastern Aegean Sea and rescue units were deployed, Turkey’s defense ministry said Friday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Coast Guard helicopter spots man’s SOS signal after he was stalked and repeatedly attacked by grizzly bear

A Coast Guard pilot immediately knew something was wrong when he spotted an SOS sign on top of a shack, and a man desperately trying to get his attention by waving his hands in the air.Upon landing at the remote mining camp near Nome, Alaska, the man explained he had been attacked by a grizzly bear and spent the past few sleepless days and nights warding off repeat visits from the wild animal.The man relayed an extreme tale of survival to his rescuers that bore comparisons to the Academy Award-winning 2015 film The Revenant, in which Leonardo DiCaprio fights with...
Accidentstalesbuzz.com

Woman Leaps To Death In Front Of Boyfriend After Misreading Bungee Jumping Signal

What a nightmare for everyone involved. A young woman is dead after the tiniest of mistakes while engaging in the death-defying sport of bungee jumping. Yecenia Morales was prepping for her first ever bungee jump with her boyfriend — the couple were both about to jump off a bridge in Amaga, Colombia — when tragedy struck. Morales’ boyfriend was next in line, in what reportedly would have been the 90th jump of the day. After his cord was attached and secured, staff from Sky Bungee Jumping gave him the signal to jump.
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy