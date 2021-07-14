Death toll in Chinese hotel collapse raised to 17 as search and rescue mission ends

BEIJING (AP) — Local authorities say they have recovered the bodies of all 14 workers trapped when a tunnel under construction was flooded last week in central China. A brief statement on the Zhuhai city government's social media site gave no further information about the cause of the disaster or the deaths. The tunnel is a section of an expressway being built beneath a reservoir in the city close to Hong Kong and Macao. The rescue effort involved divers, remote controlled submarines and other high-tech equipment, while workers on the surface rushed to pump out water from the tunnel. Zhuhai is a relatively wealthy coastal city at the mouth of the Pearl River delta, which is now being heavily developed for manufacturing and high-tech industries.