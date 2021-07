Teresa C. Apodaca, 43, from Brigham City, UT, passed away June 28, 2021, at approximately 2:40 a.m., due to COVID-19 Pneumonia. After four weeks of fighting, she was finally able to let go. She was born on November 20, 1977, in Brigham City, UT. She was the fourth child of Louis and Irene Apodaca – Roger Apodaca, Joaquin Apodaca, Angela (Adam) Harvey, Sammi Jo Revilla.