CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The character of Taskmaster in Marvel’s Black Widow is a hell of a concept to behold. A fighter who can copy the moves of anyone they study, with a seemingly photographic memory, Scarlett Johansson’s returning Avenger had her work cut out for her with this latest nemesis. And according to Olga Kurylenko, the featured actor behind one of the latest MCU adversaries to take the screen, it was a role so crazy that it took multiple stunt doubles to execute.