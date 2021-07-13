Free car seats/boosters offered at Edgerton Hospital’s Safety Class

Edgerton Hospital invites the community to a free class on car seat safety on Thursday, July 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Edgerton Hospital. Participants will watch a video and attend in-person during a scheduled time. The free car seat or booster will be provided during the event. Educators will be on site to assist with car seat installation. Participants may be surprised to learn that children should be riding in a car seat or booster until they are about 4’9” tall (between 10-12 years of age).