Casting Call: Memphis Grizzlies to hold tryouts for live entertainment teams for 2021-22 season

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies will host open tryouts as they search for the next performers to join their Live Entertainment teams for the upcoming 2021-22 season. Grizzlies Live Entertainment squads perform at Grizzlies home games and also represent the team at promotional and community events in the Memphis-area and regionally. An open casting call is out for performers of all ages and backgrounds for the following groups: Grizz Girls, Grannies & Grandpas, Blue Bunch, Claw Crew and the Grizzline. Fans who would like to learn more about each Entertainment Team can click here.