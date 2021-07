When it comes to relationships, people can have unrealistic expectations of everything their partner should do for them. I'll admit it, I'm guilty of this. If you’ve ever said to yourself, “My girlfriend never wants to do anything with me,” or, “My boyfriend doesn’t do anything special for me,” or, “My partner doesn’t care about it,” then it might be time to consider what this means as well as why and how these things affect you. And although everyone’s expectations for their relationships are different, consider the relationship factors that feel standard for a happy, healthy union. It’s safe to say there are probably a few that come to mind.