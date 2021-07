If you’re like us, you put peanut butter on anything and everything. Peanut butter is by far the most popular among the nut butters, and you’d be hard pressed to find a food that it doesn’t complement or make better. Bread and jam is the classic go-to, but it also has a long-standing relationship with chocolate, bananas, and smoothies. It’s great in some unconventional scenarios, as well, like on a burger, and is used in a lot of Asian recipes.