Hebridean Island Cruises small ship Lord of the Glens is to emark on its maiden voyages next week after the Scottish government lifted a ban on cruise calls in the country. A seven-night itinerary will from July 19 from Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh and in reverse until the end of August.The cruise includes the inland waters of the Caledonian Canal, Loch Linnhe, the Sound of Mull, the Sound of Sleat and Kyle Rhea.