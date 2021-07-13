Naughty Beach Vibes Are All Over “Eternity” By Adeline Featuring Joshua J

Love Island 2021 is well underway, with two new blonde bombshells landing at the villa. As cracks between many of the couples continued to show during Monday (5 July) night’s episode, the preview for the next instalment showed two new girls appearing on Love Island and seemingly turning the heads of Toby Aromolaran and Jake Cornish.First up, we have Millie Court, a fashion buyer’s administrator from Essex.Millie says that she’s been single for a year and is looking to find “the one”, explaining: “I’m always up for doing something new and challenging myself. I’ve never done anything like this...