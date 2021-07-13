Naughty Beach Vibes Are All Over “Eternity” By Adeline Featuring Joshua J
If you thought Adeline’s 2020 was huge, well, have you checked in with her at all this year? Grimy Goods has covered her recent singles, which have all painted the French-Caribbean singer/bassist/producer in the most brilliant light. Her new track is worthy of a beach excursion that never ends; one could argue the music video portrays just that. Watch the video for “Eternity” featuring Joshua J below, co-directed by Sheena Sood and Adeline herself.www.grimygoods.com
Comments / 2