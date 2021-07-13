Cancel
Music

Naughty Beach Vibes Are All Over “Eternity” By Adeline Featuring Joshua J

grimygoods.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you thought Adeline’s 2020 was huge, well, have you checked in with her at all this year? Grimy Goods has covered her recent singles, which have all painted the French-Caribbean singer/bassist/producer in the most brilliant light. Her new track is worthy of a beach excursion that never ends; one could argue the music video portrays just that. Watch the video for “Eternity” featuring Joshua J below, co-directed by Sheena Sood and Adeline herself.

