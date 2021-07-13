Literacy Center Addresses Pandemic Learning Loss in Local Schools
“We’ll be able to enter a national conversation on the potential of intervention that includes social justice and critical literacy elements.”. Even though in-person learning has returned to most schools, the ripples of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be felt by students nationwide. The learning loss caused by the pandemic is real — and particularly acute in communities of color where educational racial disparities have deepened.newscenter.sdsu.edu
Comments / 0