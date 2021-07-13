Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

North Korean Nuclear Weapons Pose an Existential Threat to China

By Bruce W. Bennett, Diana Y. Myers
rand.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the current border closures between their two countries, China and North Korea remain resolutely pledged to a “blood-alliance.” But this partnership has vastly different implications depending on which side of the border you consider. In many ways, COVID-19 provided a convenient excuse for Kim Jong-un to close the borders in the name of public health while simultaneously signaling to Beijing that he did not want Chinese aid, even if it meant having to starve his own people. Kim likely wants the border closed to also limit Chinese influence and leverage in the North's internal affairs.

www.rand.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Deterrence#Chinese#Rok#Rand Corporation#A U S Air Force#The National Interest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
News Break
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Forbes

‘The Ultra Mega’: Taiwan Invasion Could Defy Comprehension

To have any chance of conquering Taiwan, China might have to mobilize as many as 2 million troops and take up into naval service thousands of ships crewed by hundreds of thousands of mariners. The invasion force could face an entrenched force of half a million Taiwanese soldiers and marines...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Japan signals an opening for US in countering China

Diplomatic communication is complex. It entails signaling between multiple entities, each of which has its own internal political language and structure. Offhand comments can be mistaken for government policy. April Glaspie, former Ambassador to Iraq, may have unintentionally invited Saddam’s aggression in 1990. Dean Acheson, then Secretary of State, indicated that the U.S. would not defend South Korea, possibly prompting the North’s invasion. Of course, some signals are received with the utmost clarity: John F. Kennedy’s virtual endorsement of the Berlin Wall at the Vienna Summit, and his weakness over the Cuba question, virtually blessed Khrushchev’s arms transfers to Cuba.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

South, North Korea have restored once-severed hotline -Blue House

SEOUL (Reuters) - South and North Korea have restored their once-severed hotline and the two countries’ leaders have agreed to rebuild trust and improve ties, Seoul’s presidential Blue House said on Tuesday. North Korea’s state media outlet, KCNA, also said all inter-Korean communication channels were reopened at 10 a.m. Tuesday...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
U.S. Politicskclu.org

U.S. Looks To Restart North Korean Nuclear Talks

A top U.S. diplomat is in China Monday for talks covering a variety of issues — including stalled nuclear negotiations with North Korea. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Japanese and South Korean officials last week about restarting the nuclear talks, which ground to a halt in 2019.
Worldcommunitynewscorp.com

North Korea and South Korea open channels of communication

The governments of North Korea and South Korea have agreed to re-establish their communications links. The South Korean presidential office said on Tuesday that the move was part of an effort to improve mutual relations. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un unilaterally cut off all official channels of communication to South Korea more than a year ago.
Aerospace & DefenseBirmingham Star

Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan air defence zone

Taipei [Taiwan], July 26 (ANI): A Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan's air identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday afternoon, marking the 12th intrusion by the People's Liberation Army Air Force this month. A People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane was tracked in the southwestern corner of...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

North and South Korea restart hotline and pledge to improve ties

North and South Korea's leaders have pledged to improve relations and resume previously suspended communication channels between the two countries. Why it matters: The resumption of the hotline on Tuesday comes despite stalled negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang on the denuclearization of North Korea, which broke down after a second summit between then-President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ended without a deal in 2019.
Foreign PolicyDerrick

Senior US diplomat in China for talks on fraught ties

TIANJIN, China (AP) — America's No. 2 diplomat has arrived in China to discuss the fraught relationship between the countries on Monday with two top Foreign Ministry officials. Wendy Sherman, the deputy secretary of state, will hold separate meetings with Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng, who is in charge of...
Foreign PolicyCNBC

Tense U.S.-China meeting ends, Beijing official says relations are in a 'stalemate'

Before talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman even ended, China said the relationship "is now in a stalemate and faces serious difficulties." State news agency Xinhua said Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng subsequently told media the Chinese side presented the U.S. with two lists, one of "errors" it needed to address, and the other of issues Beijing considered important.
Foreign PolicyVoice of America

British Analyst Envisions Overthrow of China’s Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping, pressured to resign by Li Keqiang and other Politburo members, is escorted to a coastal luxury villa while Li, along with other top civilian and military officials, forms a new government in Beijing. The scene from a recently published book is imaginary, but its author, retired...

Comments / 0

Community Policy