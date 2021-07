$2,000 below J.D. Power Retail! Very Nice. NAV, Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Turbo, LINCOLN MKX TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, LINCOLN MKX CLIMATE PACKAGE, ENGINE: 2.7L GTDI V6 SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver...