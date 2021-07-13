Snatch (4K UHD Review)

Turkish (Jason Statham) is a London-based unlicensed boxing promoter, who gets in over his head when a fighter he’s already committed to a match run by the odious Brick Top (Alan Ford) gets hospitalized in a disagreement over a caravan with a young Irish Traveller (aka “pikey”) named Micky (Brad Pitt), who also happens to be a bare-knuckle champion. When Micky agrees to replace said fighter in Brick Top’s match, he declines to take a fall as ordered, getting Brick Top in Dutch with some rather unsavory gamblers and Turkish and his buddy Tommy (Stephen Graham) in Dutch with Brick Top. Meanwhile, Frankie Four Fingers (Benicio del Toro) has just stolen an 86-carat diamond in a heist in Antwerp meant to benefit a New York City jeweller named Cousin Avi (Dennis Farina). But when Frankie gets set up by one of his accomplices, Avi flies to London and hires Bullet Tooth Tony (Vinnie Jones) to track him and the diamond down. And as you might be able to guess, when all of these knuckle-headed criminal geniuses begin to cross paths, comic mayhem ensues.