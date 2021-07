Wayne L. Qualheim, 81 of Stanley, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 9, 2021. He was born on March 20, 1939 to the late Imbert and Ruth (Long) Qualheim. Wayne was raised on the family farm in the Town of Worden and graduated from Stanley High School. He went onto receive his BA in Education from UW-Eau Claire in 1963. Wayne then later received his BS in 1973.