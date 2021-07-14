Cancel
Agriculture

New booklets aim to improve youth safety on the farm

By The Rural Blog
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 11 days ago
Youth commonly help out on family farms or work after-school jobs on the farms, but it can be dangerous work. Over the past decade, more youth have died working in agriculture than in all other industries combined.

Three new booklets (available in English, Spanish and French) aim to help youth stay safer on the farm. The booklets were developed by the National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety and cover more than 50 commonly performed tasks. Each guideline has warnings about common hazards, tips for important protective strategies and the roles adults play in ensuring a safe work environment.

Each booklet addresses a specific topic: farm equipment operation, working with animals and gardening. The Children’s Center also has a set of information sheets with safety guidelines for hired adolescent farm workers.

Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what's working, what's not and what's next in Hopkinsville's downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town's business and cultural center.

