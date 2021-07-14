Tuesday's Transactions

MLB – Major League Baseball. Tigers 7, Rangers 5 – Haase, Tigers win 7th straight, finish sweep of Rangers. Eric Haase hit a three-run homer in the first inning and the Detroit Tigers extended their winning streak to a season-best seven games by topping the slumping Texas Rangers 7-5. Zack Short and Victor Reyes also homered for the Tigers, who completed a four-game sweep. Texas has lost nine straight, equaling its longest slide this season. David Dahl and Isiah Kiner-Falefa each drove in two runs for the Rangers. Kyle Funkhouser, the fourth Tigers pitcher, gave up one run in two innings to get the win. Gregory Soto got the last three outs for his 11th save and third in as many days.