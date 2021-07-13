Bringing "flame to the booth" with JB Smok3zz

FLINT, Michigan -- Inside the dimly light Palace Studios, host to a door with the signatures of Flint creatives big and small, the energy is smooth and inviting. As one of the few women rap/Hip Hop artists in the city, JB Smok3zz has burst onto the scene, in her words, “swinging” and bringing “flame to the booth.” With hard-hitting, explicit, and in-your-face lyrics, Smok3zz is taking no prisoners—male or female—and shining a light on what it means to be a woman in Hip Hop.