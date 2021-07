Fair Meadows Results Tuesday July 13th, 2021

Soto worked around a hit to pitch a clean ninth inning and record the save in Wednesday's win over the Rangers. Soto has had a few hiccups this month, as he came into Wednesday's appearance having allowed four runs in five July innings, and he was a bit rocky in this one, as he hit a batter and committed a balk in addition to allowing a hit. However, he was able to escape trouble to record his 10th save of the season. The 10 saves lead the team, and the lefty has managed a solid 2.77 ERA with 46 strikeouts in 39 innings this year. Soto should remain a top option for saves in Detroit, though Michael Fulmer (neck) is set to begin a rehab assignment on Thursday and figures to get some ninth inning chances when he's able to return to the MLB roster.