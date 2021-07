Kevin Durant continues his return to basketball after missing the 2020 NBA season due to an achilles heel injury and will be part of Team USA when they compete in the Olympics later this month in Tokyo. Durant continued to get healthy this year as he returned to the Brooklyn Nets and even made the playoffs before getting tossed in the second round by the Milwaukee Bucks. Durant spoke with The Athletic about joining Team USA instead of sitting back and resting during the off-season.