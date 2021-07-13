What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia?’ on Netflix

Network Scorecard: Scoring the networks based on their history of airing and supporting sci fi and fantasy television shows. Netflix got its start in the late ’90s as a DVD-by-mail rental service. It grew from a small player in the rental market to a major force (eventually making video rental stores nearly extinct), and then in 2007 it expanded into streaming. At first it streamed acquired movies and TV series, though by 2013 Netflix made the move to producing original scripted shows starting with the much-acclaimed House of Cards. (Technically, 2012’s Lilyhammer came first, but that was a Norwegian-American production that ran exclusively on Netflix in the U.S.) The streamer’s output was minimal at first, but by the mid-2010s it had ramped up its originals and expanded to worldwide production. Since the 2012-13 season, Netflix has put out over 190 new original scripted series focused on the U.S. market, more than double what any one of the broadcast networks put out over the same timeframe. As far as sci fi and fantasy shows, the streamer has released 62 since the 2012-13 season, also far exceeding any of the broadcast nets. And those numbers are even higher when international productions are factored in.