Here it is, folks: the 2022 Kia Sorento. Despite the fact Kia has yet to formally announce changes to its fourth-generation midsize SUV for 2022, the Korean brand still chose to display its mildly updated Sorento at the Chicago Auto Show. Emphasis on mild, as the application of Kia's new logo to the Sorento's nose, tail, wheel centers, and interior bits are the only easily identifiable changes to the vehicle for the new model year.