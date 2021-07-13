Cancel
China starts construction of demonstration SMR

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction officially started today of the ACP100 small modular reactor demonstration project at the Changjiang nuclear power plant on China's island province of Hainan. China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) said the project will be the world's first land-based commercial SMR. The multi-purpose 125 MWe pressurised water reactor (PWR) - also referred to as the Linglong One - is designed for electricity production, heating, steam production or seawater desalination.

