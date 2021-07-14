Cancel
Protesters Question Legitimacy Of Forum On Tribal Jurisdiction Ruling: ‘It’s One Sided’

By Grant Stephens
news9.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore a forum Tuesday night on the Supreme Court’s ruling on tribal jurisdiction, protesters gathered on a street corner to counter what they saw as underrepresentation. Protestors said the forum was one-sided and were frustrated most of all by who wasn't on the panel Tuesday night. They questioned the legitimacy...

