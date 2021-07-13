KDFWR: Searchers find body of missing Princeton man in Lake Barkley
LYON COUNTY — The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said that the body of a missing Princeton man was recovered Sunday in Lake Barkley. In a news release, KDFWR Sgt. Daniel Richardson said the body of Dustin Fox, 31, of Princeton, was recovered from the lake shortly before 11 Sunday morning. Richardson said the recovery was made near the mouth of Davenport Bay, which is near the Lyon County community of Kuttawa.www.murrayledger.com
