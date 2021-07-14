Cancel
Texas company plans to convert hotel in north Colorado Springs into apartments

By Rich Laden rich.laden@gazette.com
Gazette
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA north-side Colorado Springs hotel property would be transformed into apartments that would help fill a need for lower-cost housing, under a proposal by a Texas company. Sandstone Investments, a Dallas real estate acquisitions and development company, has proposed converting the two-building Motel 6 and Studio 6 at Voyager Parkway and Razorback Road into 117 studio apartments, according to plans the company has filed with city officials. The property sits near Interstate 25 and Academy Boulevard.

