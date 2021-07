London stocks were set to nudge lower at the open on Wednesday as investors digest the latest UK Inflation figures. The FTSE 100 was called to open six points lower at 7,119. Data released earlier by the Office for National Statistics showed that consumer price inflation rose to 2.5% in June from 2.1% in May, hitting its highest level in nearly three years and coming in above the Bank of England’s 2% target for the second month in a row. It was also above consensus expectations of 2.2%.