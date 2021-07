The Quad Cities River Bandits played against the Beloit Snappers on Friday July, 16th. River Bandits defeated the Beloit Snappers with a score of 6-4. Manager of Media Relations of River Bandits, Joe Kubly, said “Vinnie Pasquantino, the next batter, plated Nick Loftin with an RBI single to make it a 2-0 Q.C. advantage. In the top of the fourth, reigning the High-A Central Player of the Week, Michael Massey, continued his red-hot series and mashed a two-strike solo home run for his fifth dinger in his last four games and pushed the Bandits ahead 3-0.”