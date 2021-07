Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Singer/Actress Olivia Holt was born August 5, 1997 in Tennessee. Her family relocated to Los Angeles in 2011. Holt appeared in TV commercials when she was 10, and later went on to star in a number of Disney vehicles, including Kickin' It, I Didn't Do It, and the Disney Channel film, Girl vs Monster. In 2018, she starred in the Freeform programs Cloak & Dagger, and Cruel Summer.