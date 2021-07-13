Cancel
Inotiv to lease space in Rockville after acquiring Biolreliance genetic toxicology unit

By Robert Dyer
rockvillenights.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article an Indiana-based non-clinical contract research organization, has acquired the genetic toxicology unit of MilliporeSigma’s BioReliance portfolio. While MilliporeSigma 's parent Merck is headquartered in Germany, it has a Bioreliance facility at 14920 Broschart Road in Rockville. As a result, Inotiv announced plans today to lease space in Rockville near that Bioreliance facility "to help boost its new buy," Fierce Biotech's Ben Adams reported this morning.

www.rockvillenights.com

Comments / 0

