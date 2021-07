Jerry "Jake" Butt of Dows passed away at Brio of Johnston on July 11, 2021. The funeral service will be Saturday July 17th at 1:00 PM at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Alden with burial in Union Cemetery on the family farm southeast of Dows. Visitation will be at the church from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Friday July 16th and one hour prior to the service.