Atlus Teases 7 New Projects on Persona 25th Anniversary Website

Atlus has officially announced the Persona 25th Anniversary, teasing seven new announcements! With this announcement, a brand new site has been launched, which contains some extremely interesting information for fans of the series. The Persona 25th Anniversary will kick off in September of 2021, just a few months away, and run until Fall of 2022. This means the anniversary will run for pretty much a full year, and in that time we can expect many surprises. Atlus promises brand new goods, events, collaborations, and of course new game information during the course of the anniversary. With it being spread across an entire year, fans should expect these announcements to be spread out and not clumped up at the very start most likely.