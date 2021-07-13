Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Best Free Games – July 2021

By Noah Hunter
attackofthefanboy.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the recent report of Assassin’s Creed looking to transition to a free-to-play model, now is a great time to take a look at the best and most successful free-to-play games on the market today! Free-to-play games offer some of the best experiences on the market, and they will not even cost you a dime. Almost all of the games on this list support crossplay as well as cross-save, which allows players to play with anyone they so chose to. Games under this category usually release monthly, so here are our best free-to-play games for July 2021.

attackofthefanboy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#Epic Games#Free Games#Warzone#Battle Pass#Psyonix#Xbox One#Victory Royale#Mmo#Xbox Game Pass#Primogems#Genshin Impact#Tennocon 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
RPG
Related
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Update 1.04 Patch Notes

Update 1.04 has arrived for Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, this update is version 1.004 and should weigh around 4.40GB. On PC (Steam), this patch has likely brought the game to version 1.17, although not officially confirmed just yet. PC players will be facing a much smaller update, weighing in at a mere 87MB.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Nier Automata July 15 Steam Update Patch Notes

An update will be released on July 15 for the Steam version of Nier: Automata, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The Steam version of Nier: Automata has suffered from performance problems and other issues since launch, but now Steam users should have a much-improved experience. The fixes in this update are similar to those featured in the Xbox Game Pass for PC version of the game. Here’s everything new with the July 15 update for the Steam version of Nier: Automata.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update 1.20 Patch Notes

Update 1.20 has arrived for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PS5, this update is version 1.020.000. Season 4 Reloaded is finally here, bringing a much-needed mid-season refresh to the game. New weapons, modes, operators, and more are coming to both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone with the release of update 1.20. The content won’t go live until Season 4 Reloaded officially releases on July 15, but the preloading has already started for some players. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update 1.20.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Tops PS4 Charts Despite Sony’s Warning

Cyberpunk 2077 was the most downloaded PlayStation 4 game in June, according to Sony. Cd Projekt RED’s divisive RPG finally returned to the PlayStation Store last month following a six-month hiatus as a result of its disastrous launch. The reason this is so impressive is because of the fact that...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Red Dead Online Blood Money Update: Release Time, Download Size, Early Patch Notes, and More

The Blood Money update for Red Dead Online is nearly here. Soon, you’ll be able to undertake Crimes and Opportunities either alone or with a group of friends and start earning Capitale to save up for future new content. The Blood Money update is one of the biggest patches in Red Dead Online’s history, and players are understandably excited for all the new content and features. Alongside new content, Rockstar is also bringing back older items so returning players and newcomers alike can unlock clothing like Arthur Morgan and John Marston’s outfits from the story. Here’s when you can start playing the Blood Money update.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Red Dead Online Capitale: How to Get It and What It’s Used For

Capitale is a new currency added to Red Dead Online in the Blood Money update, and it’s needed to access some of the new missions and content. Blood Money missions pay cash and gold like other missions, but they also provide you with the opportunity to find some Capitale hidden away somewhere. You won’t get any automatically. You have to do the searching yourself. Here’s how to get Capitale in Red Dead Online.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

EA Might Be Giving a Free Battlefield Game Next Week

Publisher Electronic Arts will make Battlefield 1 free to download from next week, according to noted insider Tom Henderson. It’s safe to say Battlefield 1, which launched back in 2016, isn’t the most fondly remembered of Battlefield titles – but it’s still worth a look for the low price of, well, nothing. At a time when gamers are crying out for a new World War II shooter, EA made the bold decision to take the Battlefield franchise even further back for an epic multiplayer FPS set during the First World War. Easily one of the more interesting franchise shooters of the last few decades, even if the campaign started out strong, but was kind of lacking the more you played it.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Evil Genius 2 Adds Team Fortress 2’s Pyro As DLC

While Evil Genius 2 is definitely an out-of-the-box type of game, a crossover with Team Fortress 2 was not something we expected. Evil Genius 2 is a base-building strategy game where you take on the role of, well, an evil genius and deploy traps, guards, and other items to stop would-be heroes in their tracks. Today, Rebellion Developments announced two new pieces of DLC with a free pack adding Team Fortress 2’s Pyro as a henchman you can deploy against your enemies. Both new DLC for Evil Genius 2 drops today and we have all the details of what each has inside.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Red Dead Online Blood Money Missions: Crimes and Opportunities Explained

The Blood Money update is finally here for Red Dead Online, and players can now undertake new missions called Crimes and Opportunities. Opportunities are the biggest and coolest new missions, but they require a new currency called Capitale to play them. Crimes are centered around recovering Capitale, but they don’t pay you any outright. It’s a bit confusing at first, but here’s everything you need to know about Crimes and Opportunities in the Red Dead Online Blood Money update.
Comicsattackofthefanboy.com

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Legendary Pack 2 DLC Confirms Full Power Jiren

It has been teased for several weeks previously, but now Bandai Namco has confirmed that Jiren will be in the latest DLC pack for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. As you can see from the image provided above, Jiren will be in the new DLC pack that will be released later this year for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. The DLC is called Legendary Pack 2.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Ghostwire: Tokyo Release Date Pushed To 2022

In a post on Twitter today, July 13th, Tango Gameworks revealed that GhostWire: Tokyo‘s Expected Release Date has been pushed. GhostWire: Tokyo is an upcoming first-person supernatural game from the team that created the Evil Within series. Initially announced in 2019, the studio has provided bits and pieces about the game since then but was relatively silent at this year’s E3 2021 conference. It seems the reason for the silent treatment was revealed today as the studio relayed it has pushed back the release date to Early 2022. The post provided gives a tiny bit of insight into why.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Minecraft Update 2.26 Patch Notes

Update 2.26 has arrived for Minecraft and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Easily one of the most patched games of all time out there, Minecraft is here with yet another update this week. This time it features a mix of new features, experimental features that you can choose to activate or not, as well as some bug fixes to make the game as smooth as possible. Here’s everything new with Minecraft update 2.26.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

The Best Upcoming PC Game Releases Of July 2021

"Tribes of Midgard" is a great co-op game for fans of ARPGs and survival games. "Warhammer 40k: Battlesector" is a new turn-based strategy game based off of the original table-top game. "The Ascent" is an isometric cyberpunk RPG that combines "Diablo" with twin-stick shooters. There are tons of great games...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Roblox Heroes Online Promo Codes List (July 2021)

Heroes Online, a game inspired by the hit anime series My Hero Academia has quickly become one of the most popular Roblox games around. Within the constructs of the user-generated content of Roblox, Bloxxit Studios allows players to choose their path as a hero or a villain. Roblox Heroes Online lets players explore the world with their created character, obtaining powerful weapons and items while doing battle against powerful bosses.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Legend of Zelda: Every New Feature in Skyward Sword HD

With The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD coming out in 3 days on Nintendo Switch, let’s take a look at the new features in this HD remake and see if it’s worth going back to replay the game – or to play the game for the first time. We know that Nintendo will address some of the most annoying design decisions from the original Wii game. The remaster will feature a ton of quality of life improvements so let’s just dive into it.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

10 Things Red Dead Online Needs to Make it Better

Red Dead Redemption might be a beloved franchise, but the online version is far from being Rockstar Games’ greatest achievement. The game might be fun, but there are many things it needs to be really good. With a few tweaks and additions, it could become one of the richest online experiences out there. Therefore, we have here a list of 10 Things Red Dead Online Needs to Make it Better:
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

We Might Be Getting a Company of Heroes 3 Announcement Soon

Relic Entertainment development studio should announce something new today, related to the content of the World War II theme. On Twitch, they launched a countdown with a background focused on the Apennine Peninsula, with occasional broadcasts of archival footage, such as the 1941 siege of Tobruk. Given the fact that...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Update 1.70 Patch Notes

Update 1.70 has arrived for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The last update to arrive for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was patch 1.60. Patch 1.60 was an important one because it added support for the then recently released TRUNKS- THE WARRIOR OF HOPE DLC. This DLC allowed you to be Future Trunks as he fights the evil versions of the Androids.

Comments / 0

Community Policy