Sacramento, CA

CalPERS Announces Health Plan Premiums for 2022

ca.gov
 14 days ago

Sacramento, Calif. – The CalPERS Board of Administration today approved health plan premiums for calendar year 2022, at an overall premium increase of 4.86%. Premiums for CalPERS’ Medicare Advantage plans are declining across the board from the previous year. Members enrolled in CalPERS’ Basic (non-Medicare) Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) plans...

