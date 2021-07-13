Chicago Bears Training Camp: Previewing the Defensive Line

With training camp two weeks away, we continue our preview of the position groups. Up next, we look at the defensive linemen. Training camp for the Chicago Bears is now two weeks away. Once it starts, we all get to see how the roster fills out and which players look like they’re ready to break out. We also get to see some of the players play their final moments in Chicago. Perhaps some fan favorites find themselves on the outside looking in when the time for the regular season comes.