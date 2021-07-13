Cancel
West Wendover, NV

West Wendover Police Department Intercepts Large Drug Shipment

westwendovercity.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDate/Time of Occurrence: 07/11/2021 1:52 a.m. Location: I-80 Eastbound, Mile Marker 406, West Wendover, Nevada. A West Wendover (NV) Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a 2014 Silver Hyundai with California license plates for traffic violations. During the stop, the officer suspected drug activity. A West Wendover Police K-9 Unit arrived, and the handler deployed his K-9 partner on the vehicle. K-9 Officer “Astro” indicated the presence of illicit narcotics. After further investigation, the officers discovered approximately 24 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 2 pounds of suspected heroin and a small amount of suspected cocaine in the vehicle. The combined street value of the illicit drugs is estimated over $100,000. Two suspects were arrested and booked into Elko County Jail for numerous charges.

www.westwendovercity.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

