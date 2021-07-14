Gold Price Eyes Strong Recovery Above $1,840

Gold price is defending the $1800 mark but not for long. Gold remains on track for the first weekly loss in five. Gold: Possible correction to $1,800 as key resistance holds. Gold price is trading on the wrong footing this Friday, eyeing the first weekly loss in five weeks, as the US dollar remains at the highest levels in three months. With a volatile week coming to an end, concerns over the global economic outlook amid Delta covid variant spread kept the dollar bids underpinned. Meanwhile, upbeat corporate earnings reports on both sides of the Atlantic and stimulus optimism refuelled reflated trades, lifting the Treasury yields at gold’s expense. From a near-term technical perspective, gold price remains exposed to downside risks, as a break of the support area near the $1799-$1795 region appears inevitable.