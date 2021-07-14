BOC Preview: Ready To Continue Tapering, But Does That Mean USD/CAD Will Move Lower?

The Bank of Canada meets tomorrow, and indications point towards a tapering in the purchase of government bonds from C$3 billion per week to C$2 billion per week. Central Bank Governor Tiff Macklem has indicated that the decisions of the BOC will be data dependent. Since the last meeting on June 9th, most of the data has been stronger. Inflation for May was 3.6% YoY vs 3.4% YoY in April. Housing start and housing prices have also increased. The Ivey PMI for June released last week was 71.9 vs 64.7 in May. The Employment Change for June was +230,700 vs -68,000 in May and the Unemployment Rate fell to 7.8% from 8.2%. Finally, Average Hourly Wages for June was +0.1 YoY vs -1.4% YoY in May (inflationary). Retail sales were much worse, however Canada releases Retail Sales data 2 months later. Therefore, April’s data was released in late June. The print was already stale.