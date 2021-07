Elon Musk has been up to his usual antics- the eccentric Billionaire recently changed his profile picture on Twitter which featured a Shiba Inu. Crypto enthusiasts and observers were quick to point out the reference to Dogecoin, which has been rather quiet on the charts. The cryptocurrency responded by an immediate 15% jump but resumed its bearish movement as the dust settled in the market post the explosive move. At the time of writing, Dogecoin traded at $0.1794, down by 4.6% over the last 24 hours.