Iowa State's roll on the recruiting trail continued on Saturday when three-star running back Xavier Townsend announced his commitment to Iowa State on his Instagram. Iowa State has made Townsend a priority at the running back position dating back to earlier this year and the coaching staff was able to get things over the line. Townsend included Iowa State in his top four and picked the Cyclones over Louisville, UCF and Vanderbilt. He took official visits to those four schools and was in Ames during the first weekend of June, where he spent time around 11 other recruits who are now verbally committed to Iowa State.