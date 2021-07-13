Tolleson Passes LGBTQ Inclusive Ordinance

The City of Tolleson has become the latest city to enact a non-discrimination ordinance to provide protections to LGBTQ individuals and families. On Tuesday, June 22, the Tolleson City Council unanimously approved amending the Tolleson City Code, Chapter 7, Offenses, by adding a new Article 7-6, Non-Discrimination. This Ordinance fully protects LGBTQ families and individuals from discrimination in public accommodations, employment and housing within the City. The City desires to implement a process to resolve claims alleging discrimination, including those affecting businesses and individuals within the City of Tolleson, which will observe and protect the dignity, rights and privacy, and interests of all parties involved. Other Arizona cities with similar local laws include Glendale, Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Scottsdale, Tempe, Flagstaff, Sedona and Winslow.