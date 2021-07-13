Corlis Gail Horton Stewart
Corlis Gail Horton Stewart was born on October 3, 1955, to parents Terrill and Dorothy Horton in Grand Prairie, Texas. Growing up in the middle of five siblings, she enjoyed a childhood filled with love and laughter. She was a graduate of Bangs High School. She married her soulmate, Louis Alvin Stewart, on July 29th, 1980, and spent the whole of their marriage working side-by-side until his passing in 2014. They were the proud owners of La-Tex Associates in De Leon, Texas.
