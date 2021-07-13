Corlis Gail Horton Stewart was born on October 3, 1955, to parents Terrill and Dorothy Horton in Grand Prairie, Texas. Growing up in the middle of five siblings, she enjoyed a childhood filled with love and laughter. She was a graduate of Bangs High School. She married her soulmate, Louis Alvin Stewart, on July 29th, 1980, and spent the whole of their marriage working side-by-side until his passing in 2014. They were the proud owners of La-Tex Associates in De Leon, Texas.