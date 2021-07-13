Fiscal Court approves funding for lake purchase
Webster County Fiscal Court met in a special called session on Friday to approve funding for purchase of the Walker Lake property near Dixon. Magistrates voted unanimously to allow Judge Executive Steve Henry to utilize a combination of Local Government Economic Development Fund (LGEDF) and American Relief Plan Act (ARPA) monies to complete the $1.5 million purchase. The use of those funds mean that no local tax dollars will be used in the purchase.www.journalenterprise.com
