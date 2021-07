After over a year of being forced inside, forced to socially distance, unable to attend movies or concerts or sporting events, or even go out to a bar or a restaurant with friends, we all got a little stir crazy. Thankfully, with multiple vaccines rolling out and the numbers starting to subside, just in time for summer, the world is starting to open up again. People are heading back to the movies, bands are performing at stadiums, and ballparks are welcoming fans again. We’re all so excited to be back out and about, we’re willing to do just about anything just to have a little fun.