2021 Electronic Dance Music List – A Guide To Electronic Dance Music

2021 electronic dance music fashions are taking a break from the old, classic clubbeats that have been so prevalent over the past couple of decades. People are gravitating to new-age, laid-back sounds and melodies in order to keep the energy high and the party going long into the night. While the baseline and the top-notch hip-hop and pop that have dominated the charts for years may be taking a leave, the number of songs with a more ‘out-there’ feel to them are popping up. These are songs that feature pulsating, throbbing beats and funky, hypnotic melodies that really get the heart pumping. Here are five of the best for this year: