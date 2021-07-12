Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Snag a Suitcase for Less Than $200 at Nordstrom Rack's Luggage Event

By Lindsay Rogers
Laredo Morning Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheres nothing that ignites the desire to travel quite like new luggage. Just last week, I ordered a new weekender bag in anticipation of a trip to Sag Harbor and I haven’t stopped thinking about all the ways I could conceivably use it between now and said trip. The good news is that every day our potential for post-pandemic travel grows. The other good news is that Nordstrom Rack is currently hosting a flash sale event on loads of deeply discounted luggage and travel gear, including duffels, weekenders, carry-ons, dopp kits and packing cubes from a number of noteworthy brands, all for less than $200. Don’t have any travel planned at present? No sweat — buy the bag and let the bag decide. It’s a thing.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carry On Luggage#Suitcase#Nordstrom Rack#Insidehook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
ApparelRefinery29

The Highest Reviewed Dresses Always On Sale At Nordstrom Rack

While summer is always a popular time to stock up on dresses, there's something about the demand for the garment this year that's particularly unhinged. Long dresses, short dresses, nap dresses, going out dresses... they are flying off the shelves faster than we're flying out of our houses. While there are plenty of trending styles to chose from these days, there's one kind of dress that will never go out of style: An affordable one. And that where good ol' Nordstrom Rack has us covered.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale: Take Extra 25% Off Clearance Items

Nordstrom Rack is already a hub for scoring discounted designer finds year-round. But every so often, the retailer also plays host to some of the biggest sales. Happening now is Nordstrom Rack’s seasonal Clear the Rack Sale, which features unmissable savings on everything from clearance handbags and shoes, to activewear and jewelry — making already great deals even better.
ShoppingIn Style

Nordstrom Rack Has Over 800 Sneakers and Sandals on Sale Right Now With Prices Starting at $7

It's not an official shopping holiday but Nordstrom is pulling out all the stops in the next seven days. Nordstrom Rack is having its major Clear the Rack sale today and Nordstrom is having its big Anniversary Sale on the 28th. Nordstrom Rack also blessed us with a sale on 800 sneakers and sandals and prices start at just $7. Basically, it's a marathon so get your shopping carts ready.
ShoppingHello Magazine

12 things we really need from the Nordstrom Rack Happy Home sale

Are you looking for an easy way to zhoosh up your home? Sometimes something simple like a new set of pretty bedding, or kitchenware that makes cooking fun will do just that. And Nordstrom Rack’s Happy Home sale is here to help!. The discount retailer’s clearance section has low prices...
Saint Louis, MOFOX2now.com

Money Saver: Save up to 75% on items from Nordstrom Rack

ST. LOUIS – It’s the clear the rack sale at Nordstrom Rack and you can get some deep discounts. Take an extra 25 percent off in stores and online for a total savings of up to 75 percent off. There are deals for men, women, kids, clothing, and shoes, plus beauty and home bargains.
Shoppingtheeverygirl.com

The 30 Best Shoes Currently on Sale at Nordstrom

If there’s one thing I love to shop for more than anything else, it’s shoes. Sneakers, boots, sandals—you name it, I want it. There’s just something about having an amazing shoe collection (I don’t know, maybe it’s the Carrie Bradshaw in me) that feels amazing. We all know that shoes can make or break your look, so why not have a large selection to choose from?
Shoppingnewsbrig.com

Score Major Savings During Nordstrom Rack’s Back to Work Flash Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Although we wish we...
LifestyleLaredo Morning Times

Calpak's Sleek, Zipperless Suitcase Is 40% Off

Luggage these days is as much a fashion accessory as it is a vehicle to get your clothes from one locale to another, so if you really want to travel in style we recommend picking up this minimalist, medium-sized suitcase from Calpak, now 40% off. Made in collaboration with Jen...
Beauty & Fashionpurewow.com

Limited Edition La Mer Sets Are On Sale at Nordstrom So You Might Want to Snag One (or Two!)

Anyone who's into skincare knows La Mer is the brand to have in your routine. The Crème de la Mer alone has been a fan favorite for years (and celebs like Beyoncé and Blake Lively can attest to it). So it's no surprise that the luxury skincare line rarely goes on sale and when it does, we're running (not walking) to our computers. Thankfully, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has made our dream a reality and put limited edition sets on sale, so our bathroom cabinet can get a much-needed upgrade. Here's everything you need to know about the two exclusive sets and how you can get your hands on one (or both) now.
ApparelPage Six

Snag the Ugg slippers celebrities love in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Stars spend a ton of time in sky-high heels — but when it’s time to slip off those stilettos and treat their feet to something softer, they all reach for Ugg slippers. Yes, the brand whose (similarly celeb-loved) sheepskin boots were everywhere back in the aughts has since cornered the market on actually-stylish house shoes, with famous fans including Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Kourtney Kardashian and both Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Comments / 0

Community Policy