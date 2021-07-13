Mass participation running events are back – here are all the dates
We’ve been crossing our fingers, toes and shoelaces for the return of mass participation races, and thanks to the government’s roadmap decision yesterday, our wish has come true. — Some of our favourite running events across the country have been given the green light to go ahead in the coming months, including parkrun, London Marathon, the Great North Run, Brighton Marathon, the ASICS London 10K, Manchester Marathon and This Mum Runs events. Organisers have been working together to plan protocols and operational solutions that ensure the safety of participants.www.womensrunning.co.uk
