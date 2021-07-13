Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Mass participation running events are back – here are all the dates

womensrunning.co.uk
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve been crossing our fingers, toes and shoelaces for the return of mass participation races, and thanks to the government’s roadmap decision yesterday, our wish has come true. — Some of our favourite running events across the country have been given the green light to go ahead in the coming months, including parkrun, London Marathon, the Great North Run, Brighton Marathon, the ASICS London 10K, Manchester Marathon and This Mum Runs events. Organisers have been working together to plan protocols and operational solutions that ensure the safety of participants.

www.womensrunning.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass#Asics#London Marathon Events#Events Research Programme#Covid#The Great Run Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldBBC

Parkrun: Northampton runner, 88, to complete 400th event

An 88-year-old is set to become the oldest person to complete 400 Parkruns when the event returns on Saturday. Bob Emmerson, who has completed 392 of his runs at Northampton Parkrun, first took part in the 5km (3.1 mile) event nine years ago. He was stuck on 399 Parkruns when...
Fitnesswomensrunning.com

Running For All the Right Reasons

Distance can be a funny thing. Back in 2009, Katie Grossman was working at a running store and training for a marathon. When the subject of ultras came up, a co-worker asked her, What’s another five miles? A few days later, after she crossed the finish line of her first 50K, her co-worker then sent her a link to a 50-miler. Two months later she ran her first 50-mile race. He sent her another link—this time for a 100-mile race. By the end of the year she’d run her first 100 and was thoroughly hooked on long, grueling days on the trail with only her mind and body to contend with.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
CyclingMotorsport.com

Spanish motorbike racer Hugo Millan dies aged 14

According to a statement from the sport’s governing body, the Federation Internationale de Motorcyclisme, Millan was involved in a multi-rider incident at Turn 5, with the race immediately being red-flagged. Reports suggest he was struck by another rider following his own crash. Medical intervention vehicles arrived at the site immediately...
Traffic Accidentscyclingweekly.com

Geraint Thomas abandons Tokyo Olympics road race

Geraint Thomas has abandoned the Tokyo Olympics men’s road race. The Welshman was caught in a crash in the opening 100km of the brutal course around Mount Fuji. After holding onto the peloton during the biggest climb of the day, Thomas abandoned the race as he passed the finish line for the first time, 60km from the finish.
Festivalbuckinghamshirelive.com

PennFest tickets, line-up and covid entry requirements

Rag N Bone Man, Craig David and Ella Eyre will all take to the stage this weekend as live music and festivals begin to make a return following the pandemic. Music lovers and performers have been forced to stay home since March 2020 with hundreds of gigs cancelled or postponed but now following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions on July 19 some of the biggest names will be performing at PennFest.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo 2020: Men’s Olympic cycling road race UK start time and TV channel information

The Olympic men’s road race favourite is Tadej Pogacar but Bradley Wiggins believes the Slovenian will be a “marked man” as he attempts to claim gold to pair with his Tour de France title.Pogacar defended his title last Sunday in relatively comfortable fashion and will be expected to secure glory in Tokyo too.Wiggins, who won the 2012 Tour de France and the time trial at the London Olympics a couple of weeks later, believes it might be a tough ask of the 22-year-old Slovenian in the heat and humidity, and with such a quick turnaround.Follow the men’s cycling road race...
CyclingPosted by
Reuters

Cycling-Carapaz wins gold in thrilling finish to road race

TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - Ecuador's Richard Carapaz produced an incredible late burst to win the gold medal in a thrilling Olympic men's road race on Saturday as favourite Tadej Pogacar was beaten into third place at the Fuji International Speedway. Carapaz was joined on a late attack by American...
SportsPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tokyo Olympics: Simon Yates thankful to start after Tour de France crash

After crashing out of the Tour de France on stage 13, Simon Yates is simply thankful to be on the start line of the men's road race at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Yates came down in a mass crash on stage 13 of the Tour when the peloton hit a section of unmarked gravel during a descent. He wasn't the only rider to leave the race that day in an ambulance and it briefly looked as though his Olympic chances lay in the balance.
CyclingRaleigh News & Observer

Carapaz wins men’s road race for Ecuador’s 1st cycling medal

Richard Carapaz climbed onto the medal stand and locked arms with Wout van Aert on his right and Tadej Pogacar to his left, the diminutive Ecuadoran rider dwarfed by two of the giants of modern cycling. Funny thing? On this day, Carapaz had stood taller than everyone. Playing his tactics...
Worldcyclingweekly.com

Tokyo Olympics: Who are the bookies’s favourite to win the road races?

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are finally here and the cycling action kicks off with the road races this weekend, but who are the bookmakers’s favourites to take gold?. Racing starts with the men’s road race on Saturday (July 24), on a tough 234km course around Mount Fuji, followed by the women’s event on a shorter 137km course the following day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy