We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Qualcomm has taken quite the beating in recent weeks over its previous support of Wear OS and the failings of the chips it provided. The wave of criticism kickstarted following Samsung and Google’s announcement of a co-developed new Wear platform that will try and give Android wearables a fresh start. The fact that Google has cozied up with Samsung and that the two companies do not seem to be on the same page when it comes to support for Qualcomm’s Wear chips and the new platform, has led to questions over whether or not Qualcomm had a future with Wear OS.