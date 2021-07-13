Faster, more-direct trains between Sacramento and S.F.? Explore transportation plans of the not-so-distant future at this July 15 workshop

Anyone who has sat in bumper-to-bumper traffic on I-80 likely has wondered: Why can’t I catch a train anytime I want to get to San Francisco and not be stuck in my car?. That objective will be discussed during a virtual public workshop at 5:30 p.m. July 15 hosted by the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority, BART, the City of Sacramento, Yolo County Transportation District and the Placer County Transportation Planning Agency. The workshop focuses on the Link21 program, a new rail improvement project that will connect BART and Regional Rail (including intercity rail, future commuter and high-speed passenger rail) throughout the 21-county Northern California megaregion.