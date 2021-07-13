Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

Faster, more-direct trains between Sacramento and S.F.? Explore transportation plans of the not-so-distant future at this July 15 workshop

By Public Information Officer
sacramentocityexpress.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who has sat in bumper-to-bumper traffic on I-80 likely has wondered: Why can’t I catch a train anytime I want to get to San Francisco and not be stuck in my car?. That objective will be discussed during a virtual public workshop at 5:30 p.m. July 15 hosted by the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority, BART, the City of Sacramento, Yolo County Transportation District and the Placer County Transportation Planning Agency. The workshop focuses on the Link21 program, a new rail improvement project that will connect BART and Regional Rail (including intercity rail, future commuter and high-speed passenger rail) throughout the 21-county Northern California megaregion.

sacramentocityexpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
County
Yolo County, CA
City
Commerce, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
San Francisco, CA
Traffic
Sacramento, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transportation Planning#Rail Travel#Rail Service#S F#Affordable Housing#Bart#Regional Rail#Spanish#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Housing
News Break
Rail Transport
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Mario Batali settles harassment probe, to pay $600K to accusers

Celebrity chef Mario Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the state attorney general’s office into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees. The money will be split among at least...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy