Why Do I Forget Things Easily?
It is important to understand that forgetting things is quite common. Anyone can forget the shopping list at home, misplace car keys and not remember appointments. The mind going blank occasionally is not always a serious problem, but a sign that you need a break. However, when it comes to frequent memory loss, disorientation, brain fog, along with other symptoms, such as irritability or loss of the sense of smell, it could be a sign of issues (such as Alzheimer's or some kind of dementia). You may need to visit your physician and get it checked out.www.medicinenet.com
