Just like how the scheming templars complete the Assassin’s Creed story, a gamer’s journey would be incomplete without an antagonist. From the dastardly disc takeover to the grievous pay-to-win model, enemies take many forms throughout history. In this day and age, the live service genre is enemy number one. Whenever a new trailer drops for a game such as Redfall or Suicide Squad, fans pray it won’t delve into live service territory. In fact, there are a few companies that use this hatred to their marketing advantages such as Square Enix and their single-player-focused Guardian’s of the Galaxy.